IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

