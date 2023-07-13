IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,448 shares of company stock worth $12,745,417. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $194.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.90 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

