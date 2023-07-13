IFP Advisors Inc Sells 13,574 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,218,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

