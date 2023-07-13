IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,775 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,439. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

