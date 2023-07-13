IFP Advisors Inc Sells 224 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10,282.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.29.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $388.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.