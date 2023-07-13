IFP Advisors Inc Sells 833 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $335,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.