Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $408.74

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 408.74 ($5.26) and traded as high as GBX 410.50 ($5.28). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 408.50 ($5.26), with a volume of 343,459 shares traded.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -559.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 408.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 420.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

