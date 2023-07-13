Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IMO opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 189.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

