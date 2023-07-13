Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.27

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and traded as low as $21.64. Indivior shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 8,100 shares trading hands.
Indivior Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.