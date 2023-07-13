Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.98

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and traded as low as $9.74. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 5,960 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGXF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $161.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -212.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

