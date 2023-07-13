Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.10. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
Innovotech Trading Down 23.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.94.
About Innovotech
Innovotech Inc offers assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
