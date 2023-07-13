Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,503 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

HE opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

