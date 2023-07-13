Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,926 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Griffon by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 240,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 181,416 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,595,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFF opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

