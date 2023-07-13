Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 811 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Genpact by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $38.20 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on G shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $29,586,345.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,645. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.