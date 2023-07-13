Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 9,251 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,041 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

In other news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $43,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,263.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,560 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on BRKL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BRKL opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $98.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

