Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 409,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,211,000 after acquiring an additional 80,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE HOMB opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $248.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.43 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.