Inspire Investing LLC Buys 3,068 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $610,837.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 980,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,826,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $610,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 980,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,826,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,672.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $496,209 and have sold 193,000 shares valued at $4,472,582. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

