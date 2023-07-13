Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $144.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.77 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

