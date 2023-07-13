Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hub Group by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

