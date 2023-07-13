Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBS. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.