Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

HI stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $2,435,987.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,961.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock worth $3,173,709. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

