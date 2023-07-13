Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Chemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Chemours by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemours Trading Up 1.8 %

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of CC stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

