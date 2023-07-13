Inspire Investing LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

NYSE FR opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $55.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

