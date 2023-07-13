Inspire Investing LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 166,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

HTH stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.05. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

