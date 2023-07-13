Inspire Investing LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,567.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP stock opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.68. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

