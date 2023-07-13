Inspire Investing LLC Has $273,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,291,000 after purchasing an additional 761,752 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,568,000 after purchasing an additional 489,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.