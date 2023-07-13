Inspire Investing LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,864,000 after acquiring an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,078,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,669,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 153.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

