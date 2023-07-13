Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TopBuild by 85.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $275.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.27 and a 200 day moving average of $207.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $278.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

