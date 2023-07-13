Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $109.98 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.