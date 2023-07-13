Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,877 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile



Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

See Also

