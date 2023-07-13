Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 3,034 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of FARO Technologies worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FARO stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $296.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.86). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter.

In other FARO Technologies news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman purchased 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,677.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 131,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,054.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,880.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Yuval Wasserman bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $49,677.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 131,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,054.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,255 shares of company stock worth $457,203 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FARO. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About FARO Technologies

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

