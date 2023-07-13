Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 926 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 20.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 542,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of THRM opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

