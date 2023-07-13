Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 271.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of GNW opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

