Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,787 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,601.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

