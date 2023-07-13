Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 135.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,776,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,163,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,632,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,415,000 after buying an additional 315,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

