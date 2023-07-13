Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,354,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,132,000 after buying an additional 2,588,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after buying an additional 2,102,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after buying an additional 1,840,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,818,000 after buying an additional 1,110,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SBRA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

