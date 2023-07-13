Inspire Investing LLC Sells 715 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 323.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.66. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

