International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $92.46. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

