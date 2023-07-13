Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,400 ($56.61) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IKTSY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intertek Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,400.00.
Intertek Group Price Performance
Shares of IKTSY opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08.
Intertek Group Increases Dividend
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
