Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSYFree Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,400 ($56.61) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IKTSY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intertek Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,400.00.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of IKTSY opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.8454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

