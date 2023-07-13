Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $337.20 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.02 and its 200 day moving average is $285.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

