Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.05

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and traded as high as $22.25. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 3,132 shares traded.

Isabella Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a market cap of $159.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.04.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Increases Dividend

Isabella Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

