Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

JAZZ opened at $125.30 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

