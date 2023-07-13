JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.91

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and traded as low as $20.78. JCDecaux shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
JCDecaux Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.
About JCDecaux
JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.
