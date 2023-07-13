Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $439.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 228.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.41.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

