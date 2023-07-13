JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,859,512,000 after buying an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $148.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $432.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

