JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

