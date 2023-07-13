JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 161,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 188,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $148.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $432.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

