JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 188,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 42,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

