Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $99.44

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.44 and traded as low as $98.16. Kerry Group shares last traded at $99.54, with a volume of 4,611 shares changing hands.
Kerry Group Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average is $98.45.
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Group
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.