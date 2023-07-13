KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.73

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and traded as low as $25.99. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 15,785 shares traded.

KNYJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

